Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Trading Up 6.4%

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.24 and last traded at $55.62. 13,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,558,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.25.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.21, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.93.
In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 8,851 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $425,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $33,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,205 shares of company stock worth $4,060,666. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,675,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $308,412,000 after purchasing an additional 143,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.
About Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)
Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.
