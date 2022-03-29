Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Trading Up 6.4%

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.24 and last traded at $55.62. 13,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,558,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.21, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 8,851 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $425,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $33,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,205 shares of company stock worth $4,060,666. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,675,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $308,412,000 after purchasing an additional 143,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

