Lannebo Fonder AB Buys 30,000 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Lannebo Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems accounts for about 2.0% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $16,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

VEEV stock traded up $9.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.06. 19,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,460. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.82. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $166.48 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

