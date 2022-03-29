Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $68,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. 24.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

