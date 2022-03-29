Landbox Price Up 33.6% Over Last Week (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded up 33.6% against the US dollar. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $102,414.67 and approximately $2,949.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00046853 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.38 or 0.07119418 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,314.60 or 1.00004243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00054746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

