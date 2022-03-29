Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Post Earnings of $7.52 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $7.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.45. Lam Research posted earnings per share of $7.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $32.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.07 to $33.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $38.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.71 to $44.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX opened at $557.31 on Friday. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $466.06 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $558.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $606.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

About Lam Research (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

