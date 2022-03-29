LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 9,833 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,833 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 27.0% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $147,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $444.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $412.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.77.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

