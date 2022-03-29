Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$42.00.

LIF stock opened at C$42.06 on Friday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$33.33 and a 12-month high of C$51.00. The stock has a market cap of C$2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$42.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 101.11%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

