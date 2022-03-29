Kusama (KSM) Price Hits $183.69 on Major Exchanges

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Kusama coin can now be bought for about $183.69 or 0.00386407 BTC on exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $1.56 billion and approximately $123.35 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

