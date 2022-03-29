Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.Kontoor Brands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.250 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.80.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of KTB stock opened at $43.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 151.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,019 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.