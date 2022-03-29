Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

KLKNF opened at $11.50 on Friday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81.

About Klöckner & Co SE (Get Rating)

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

