Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Cut to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. HSBC raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kion Group from €100.00 ($109.89) to €80.00 ($87.91) in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

KIGRY stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.69. 57,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,731. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.54.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

