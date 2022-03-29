Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €80.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($108.79) price target on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($105.49) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($94.51) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($118.68) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €117.00 ($128.57) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €96.00 ($105.49).

Shares of KGX stock opened at €60.28 ($66.24) on Friday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($89.91). The business’s 50 day moving average is €76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is €86.65.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

