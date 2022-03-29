Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Update

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the February 28th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 57,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,731. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.54. Kion Group has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $29.30.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KIGRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kion Group from €100.00 ($109.89) to €80.00 ($87.91) in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kion Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.