Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Update

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 139.0% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Kingsway Financial Services stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 18,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.82. The company has a market cap of $132.26 million, a PE ratio of -548,000.00 and a beta of -0.18. Kingsway Financial Services has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34.
Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.79 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a return on equity of 167.08% and a net margin of 0.43%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFS. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,917,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,073,000 after acquiring an additional 118,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 24,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 80,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.
