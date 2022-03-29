Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Update

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 139.0% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Kingsway Financial Services stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 18,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.82. The company has a market cap of $132.26 million, a PE ratio of -548,000.00 and a beta of -0.18. Kingsway Financial Services has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.79 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a return on equity of 167.08% and a net margin of 0.43%.

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders acquired 66,247 shares of company stock valued at $362,847 in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFS. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,917,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,073,000 after acquiring an additional 118,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 24,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 80,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

