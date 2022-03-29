Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

KGSPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($130.77) to €115.00 ($126.37) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($130.77) to €115.00 ($126.37) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

KGSPY stock traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.89. 1,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,837. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $83.65 and a twelve month high of $126.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.14.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

