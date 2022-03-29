Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($130.77) to €115.00 ($126.37) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($130.77) to €115.00 ($126.37) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Kingspan Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €88.00 ($96.70) to €85.00 ($93.41) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingspan Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.00.

KGSPY stock opened at $99.89 on Monday. Kingspan Group has a one year low of $83.65 and a one year high of $126.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.14.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

