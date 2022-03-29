Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 370 ($4.85) target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.65) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 313 ($4.10) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.85) to GBX 295 ($3.86) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 353.83 ($4.63).

LON:KGF opened at GBX 267.10 ($3.50) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 301.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 325.64. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 389.67 ($5.10). The stock has a market cap of £5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 8.60 ($0.11) dividend. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is 0.21%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,386 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

