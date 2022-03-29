Kidpik (PIK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PIK stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. Kidpik has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kidpik in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIK. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kidpik in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kidpik in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kidpik in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 7.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kidpik Corp. is an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company. It offer mix-&-match, expertly styled outfits which are curated based on each member’s style preferences. The company also sell branded clothing and footwear through our e-commerce website. Kidpik Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

