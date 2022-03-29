KickToken Hits Market Cap of $3.79 Million (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. KickToken has a total market cap of $3.79 million and $917,324.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar. One KickToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,576,759 coins. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

