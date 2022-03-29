KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.5% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $177.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.50 and a 200 day moving average of $166.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

