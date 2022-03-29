KeyCorp Weighs in on Exagen Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Exagen in a research note issued on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 55.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

XGN stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. Exagen has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 12.10, a current ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen during the third quarter worth about $1,700,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exagen by 37.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 25,341 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of Exagen by 90.7% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,384,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,831,000 after acquiring an additional 658,553 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Exagen by 81.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 43,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exagen by 130.4% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 390,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 221,095 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

