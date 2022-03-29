KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KEY. UBS Group began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.93.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

NYSE:KEY opened at $23.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.66%.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,794 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,364 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,301 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,188,000 after purchasing an additional 662,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,347,000 after buying an additional 1,255,892 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KeyCorp (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.