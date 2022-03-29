Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

KDP stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.25. 32,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,242,975. The company has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.67. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 6,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

