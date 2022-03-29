Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Spotify Technology by 977.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 40,799 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $150.13 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $118.20 and a 52-week high of $305.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.30.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.18.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

