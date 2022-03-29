Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 18,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 70.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIOG opened at $217.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $200.02 and a 52-week high of $249.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.70.

