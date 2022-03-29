Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $736,000 Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 248.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,084,000 after acquiring an additional 800,428 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 277.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,755,000 after purchasing an additional 571,667 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 186,773 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 847,915.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 169,583 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 66.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 164,645 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $36.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

