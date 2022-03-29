Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,214 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 513,820.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 725,001,279 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pinterest by 12.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,012 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Pinterest by 12.7% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 25,358,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,413 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $368,411,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Pinterest by 24.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,053,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,398,000 after buying an additional 1,398,131 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

PINS opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $88.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.01.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $2,154,348.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $812,824.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 386,969 shares of company stock valued at $11,206,525. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

