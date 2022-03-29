Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Stock Position Reduced by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,231 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $9,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kennametal in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Kennametal in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Kennametal in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000.

In other Kennametal news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

NYSE:KMT opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.00. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $43.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

