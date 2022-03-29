Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Director William Charles Guinan Sells 38,000 Shares of Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) Director William Charles Guinan sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.76, for a total transaction of C$256,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,459 shares in the company, valued at C$8,040,742.84.

TSE KEL traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$6.93. 639,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,216. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$2.35 and a 1 year high of C$7.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.68.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

