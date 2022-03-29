Katapult (KPLT) and Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) is one of 22 public companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Katapult to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Katapult and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Katapult 0 1 1 0 2.50 Katapult Competitors 170 705 1025 82 2.51

Katapult presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 157.94%. As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 21.90%. Given Katapult’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Katapult is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Katapult has a beta of -0.68, meaning that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Katapult’s competitors have a beta of 1.26, meaning that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Katapult and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Katapult $303.11 million $21.21 million 50.41 Katapult Competitors $1.72 billion $146.45 million 4.81

Katapult’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Katapult. Katapult is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.4% of Katapult shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Katapult and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Katapult 4.56% -49.48% -5.99% Katapult Competitors 13.90% -1.01% 5.60%

Summary

Katapult competitors beat Katapult on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Katapult (Get Rating)

Katapult Holdings, Inc., an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants. The company was formerly known as Cognical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Katapult Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. The company is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

