K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the February 28th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.0 days.

K-Bro Linen stock remained flat at $$26.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $32.19.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

