Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $238.76

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 238.76 ($3.13) and traded as low as GBX 199.30 ($2.61). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 205 ($2.69), with a volume of 1,305,340 shares traded.

JUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 290 ($3.80) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.67) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 213.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 238.76. The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.64%.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Wayne Mepham sold 11,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.70), for a total value of £23,032.86 ($30,171.42).

About Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

