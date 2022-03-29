JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,969 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.0% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.8% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.6% in the third quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.53.

JPM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,306,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,123,635. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $416.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.27 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

