JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $140.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.27 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

