JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $7,136,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

NYSE:JPM opened at $140.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.39 and a 200-day moving average of $156.75. The company has a market cap of $415.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

