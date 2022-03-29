JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) Trading Down 0.3%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.30 and last traded at $55.68. Approximately 285,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 304,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.86.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,175,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,405,000 after buying an additional 5,258,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 633.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 108,559 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 153,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 44,363 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 42,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,047,000.

