Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $289.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JLL. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $135,235,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,845,000 after acquiring an additional 46,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

JLL opened at $237.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.90 and a 200-day moving average of $250.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $174.68 and a 12-month high of $275.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

