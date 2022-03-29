John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Gap Down to $44.08

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.08, but opened at $41.84. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $41.78, with a volume of 302 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average of $43.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTO. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

