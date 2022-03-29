Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Nomura Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nomura in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomura’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomura has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NMR stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Nomura has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.66, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Nomura had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Nomura by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 73,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 24,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomura by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,205,000 after acquiring an additional 400,496 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomura by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,020,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,722 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,347,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

