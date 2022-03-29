Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nestlé in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.89 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.91. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nestlé’s FY2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Nestlé stock opened at $129.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $111.00 and a 12-month high of $141.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nestlé by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 706,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,344,000 after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,679,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,296,000 after acquiring an additional 164,983 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Nestlé by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Nestlé by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 50,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

