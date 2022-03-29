Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.50.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $194.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $195.00.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 41.97%.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 771.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after purchasing an additional 130,400 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,853.5% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

