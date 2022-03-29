J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $406,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $102.83 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $95.27 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.02.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

