J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $323,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $186.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.71. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $159.51 and a 12 month high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

