J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 8,521 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,521 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000.

Shares of FBND stock opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.30.

