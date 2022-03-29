J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 58.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,385,000 after buying an additional 93,548 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,158,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS opened at $189.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.20. The stock has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $155.41 and a one year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

