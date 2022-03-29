J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 943 iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,858,000.

Shares of IGV opened at $345.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.46. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

