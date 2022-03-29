J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,043 Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

VWOB stock opened at $69.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $80.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%.

