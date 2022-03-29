J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $338,000 in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at about $615,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 95.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 32,481 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 117.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 108.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 141,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after buying an additional 73,588 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.40. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $51.16.
