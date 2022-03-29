J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $65,268,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $64,220,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 252.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 144,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,737,000 after purchasing an additional 103,177 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,168,000 after purchasing an additional 99,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 229.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 110,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,422,000 after purchasing an additional 76,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $399.07 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.58 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $422.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.72.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Argus boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.19.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile (Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.