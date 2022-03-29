J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $595,000 Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,815 shares of company stock worth $8,008,945 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG opened at $333.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 108.49, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.97. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.29.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

